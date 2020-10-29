KENOSHA, Wis. — A father and his 5-year-old daughter have died in a highway collision with a semi in Kenosha County, according to sheriff's officials.
A Mini Cooper driven by the 43-year-old Kenosha man was traveling at a high rate of speed on county Highway Q in Bristol about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when it struck the semi that was attempting to turn onto another county highway, authorities said.
The father was pronounced dead at the scene. His daughter was taken to the hospital by the Bristol Fire Department and later died of her injuries.
The victims have not been identified. The investigation continues.
