A man was fatally shot in a residential area of east St. Paul on Thursday and police have arrested a possible culprit.

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Third Street E. and Earl Street in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, and found a man lying in the street, St Paul Police Department spokeswoman Molly McMillen said at a news conference.

The man had gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers located a possible suspect nearby and arrested him. Investigators are still working to determine the relationship between the victim and suspect, and what led to the shooting, McMillen said.

The intersection was taped off for several hours. Investigators were seen combing through the grass next to American Indian Magnet School, looking around a bus stop and placing items in bags.

"Our investigators are working closely with witnesses who may have been in that area at the time, and (if someone) had seen something or heard something they're encouraged to contact us," McMillen said.

This was the city's 19th homicide in 2023.

Rick Dahl, who lives a block away, said he was half-asleep when he heard the gunshots, which he at first thought could have been fireworks.

"It sounded like three pops," he said.

Dahl, 65, said he's heard at least a half-dozen shootings since he moved into his house three years ago.

"I've had cops searching my boulevard and yard for (bullet) casings," he said.

Dennis Christian, who lives on the intersection where the shooting occurred, said he didn't hear it.

"The world is crazy, but nothing surprises me," he said.