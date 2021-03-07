A fatal shooting was reported late Saturday near E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the Minneapolis intersection known as George Floyd Square, where George Floyd died in police custody last May.
According to media reports, two people were shot and one died after being taken to a hospital. Police spokesman John Elder said he was gathering information and would have more details soon.
Lisa Clemons, founder of A Mother's Initiative, wrote on her Facebook page that at least two people were shot and that one had died.
"Another dream snatched," she wrote. "I'm so damn mad!"
This is a developing story. Return to startribune.com for updates.
