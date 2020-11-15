One person was fatally shot Saturday night near the State Capitol, St. Paul police said in a late-night tweet.

The shooting occurred near Rice Street and Sherburne Avenue, just northwest of the Capitol, around 8 p.m., police said.

Emergency dispatch audio described the victim as a 34-year-old man who suffered two gunshot wounds — one to the abdomen and one to the chest. The victim and a suspect had argued before the shooting, according to police scanner audio.

Police rendered aid and St. Paul Fire Department medics transported the victim to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

Saturday night's fatal shooting marked the 30th homicide of 2020 in St. Paul. In all of 2019, there were 31 homicides (one a fatal shooting by police). The record was 34 in 1992.

In a separate incident around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of E. 4th Street in St. Paul. They found a 22-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Fire Department medics transported the victim to Regions Hospital, where he is in critical condition. Police are investigating the shooting, which they said does not appear to be connected to the homicide.

The number of people shot in St. Paul so far this year (through October, the latest data available) is 192 compared to 140 in all of 2019.