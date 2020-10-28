A rollover crash resulted in the death of a Maple Grove man and a traffic jam on Interstate 694 in the northeast metro for several hours Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred just before 6 a.m. when the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu heading east on I-694 flipped over, rolled and landed in the median between Century Avenue and Hwy. 36 in Pine Springs, the State Patrol said.

The 28-year-old driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died in the crash. His name was not released.

Following the accident, officials narrowed the freeway to one lane in each direction. All westbound lanes reopened just before 8 a.m., and eastbound traffic continued to be restricted to a single lane in the hours after the crash, but reopened just after 10 a.m.