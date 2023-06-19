At least one person is dead after two cars crashed in Clear Lake on Sunday.

The State Patrol is investigating the head-on crash on Hwy. 10 in the Sherburne County city just southeast of St. Cloud. It's a route many travelers use when heading north to Brainerd and beyond.

A 77-year-old man from Foreston, Minn., was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe east on Hwy. 10, according to the State Patrol, while a 60-year-old man drove a Ford Bronco west with a 58-year-old woman in the passenger seat. Both people in the Bronco were from Mound.

The two cars collided in an intersection, the patrol said.

At least one of the three people in the cars is dead, though the State Patrol did not immediately identify who was killed in the crash. At least one person was not wearing a seat belt.

The State Patrol did not release any names Sunday of those involved.