One person is dead and three others were injured following a rollover crash early Monday on a freeway ramp in northeast Minneapolis.
The driver of a Chevy Suburban was moving at a high speed, lost control on the ramp leading from northbound Interstate 35W to NE. Johnson Street at about 2:25 a.m. and crashed, the State Patrol said.
The driver, a 41-year-old man from St. Paul, died at the scene. Three passengers who were not wearing seat belts were hurt and taken to a hospital for treatment, the patrol said.
The ramp remained closed at 6 a.m. as the patrol investigates.
