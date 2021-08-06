Fastenal Co. has agreed to pay $168,000 in back pay to resolve a hiring discrimination case brought by the U.S. Department of Labor.

A routine investigation done by the department's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found that Fastenal in a period from 2016 to 2018 used discriminatory hiring practices at its facility in High Point, N.C., the department said.

"By reaching this agreement withthe U.S. Department of Labor, Fastenal Co. has demonstrated it is committed to resolving the issues raised and ensuring that measures are in place to provide equal employment opportunities," said Aida Collins, southeast regional director for the federal compliance office, in a news release.

Fastenal did not reply to requests for comment.

The investigation alleged systemic gender-based hiring practices affecting 483 female job applicants.

"Federal contractors must ensure that their employment practices do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or national origin," Collins said.

The Winona-based distributor of fasteners and industrial supplies has agreed to pay $168,000 in back wages and interest and offer 24 positions as they become available to affected job applicants.

Fastenal's facility in High Point provides services to the Department of the Air Force.

In 2015, Fastenal settled a similar federal hiring discrimination case for $1.25 million with the Department of Labor that occurred from 2011 and 2012 at Fastenal's Atlanta and Indianapolis warehouses.