Fast Forwarding to November

Say It Ain't Snow!!

This was the view from Hill City on Sunday morning, where snow was still on the ground after Saturday's snow! It feels like Mother Nature skipped late October and went straight to late November. It definitely looks and feels like it!

(Image credit: @DKayserWX)

Snowfall Analysis

Here's the snowfall analysis from the weekend, which shows much of the accumulations north of I-94. There were some 4" tallies near Grand Rapids and 3.5" tallies near Hill City. It seems a bit early for this type of weather doesn't it?

More Snow This Week - Tuesday System

Here's a look at our Tuesday system, which will be quite potent for this time of the year. Temps will be running well below average, which will allow somewhat unusual snowfall accumulations to be possible across parts of the state. While it's not rare, it typically happens more in November.

NWS NDFD Snowfall Potential Here's the NWS NDFD snowfall potential for our Tuesday system. Note that several inches of snow maybe possible, which would be quite unusual for this time of the year. Keep in mind that some of the snow will melt on contact as the ground is still fairly warm, but some will stick and lawns and gardens will turn white! Weather Models Suggest Snow As Well Looking at the NAM, GFS and ECMWF, they are all suggesting snowfall accumulations across much of the state with our Tuesday system. Some of the models are suggesting more than 6" in a few spots, but the ground is still fairly warm, so we won't likely see that much. Fall Color Update

Here's the latest fall color updated from the MN DNR. Note that many locations across the state are past peak with a few locations from the Twin Cities Metro into the southeastern part of the state still near peak color.

Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Temps on Monday will still be running WELL below average with highs struggling to get to 40F. Clouds will prevail with light precipitation possible late in the day.

Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here's the forecast for Monday, which keeps temps in the 30s much of the day. Note that there could be a little light precipitation as we head into the 2nd part of the day. Monday Weather Outlook High temps on Monday will still be nearly -10F to -20F below average across the state. Areas of light precipitation will be found across the southern half of the state with some light snow possible early in the day when temperatures are cold enough. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis The week ahead will be extremely chilly for the 2nd half of October. Interestingly, we could see accumulating snow chances on Tuesday and again later this week and closer to the weekend. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis The extended outlook through the end of October shows some pretty chilly temps. It definitely looks like late Fall weather with highs only warming into the 30s and 40s. We might even see temps only warming into the 20s later this month.

Average First Measurable Snow at MSP In case you were wondering, the average first measurable snow (0.1") in the Twin Cities Metro is right around the first week of November. In the last 30 years, the earliest we've seen measurable snow was on October 10th back in 2009. The latest 1st measurable snow of the season happened on November 11th back in 2004. Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005! Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, almost 48% of the state is running abnormally dry now, which is up from nearly 45% from last week. Moderate drought increased from 8.5% last week to nearly 12% this week. There is even a sliver of severe drought conditions in the far southwestern part of the state, near Sioux Falls, SD, which is -9.87" below average precipitation since January 1st and the 5th driest January 1st to October th on record. Meanwhile, Duluth, MN is -9.65" below average since January 1sts and dealing with the 6th driest January 1st - October 15th on record.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, much of the western part of the nation should be fairly dry from October 26th to November 1st. The Great Lakes and the Northeast will be wetter than average during that time period.

8-14 Day Tempearture Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, cooler than average temperatures will likely settle in across the western half of the nation and especially the northern tier of the nation. Meanwhile, Alaska and the Southeast will be warmer than average.

