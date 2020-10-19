NWS NDFD Snowfall Potential
Here's the NWS NDFD snowfall potential for our Tuesday system. Note that several inches of snow maybe possible, which would be quite unusual for this time of the year. Keep in mind that some of the snow will melt on contact as the ground is still fairly warm, but some will stick and lawns and gardens will turn white!
Weather Models Suggest Snow As Well
Looking at the NAM, GFS and ECMWF, they are all suggesting snowfall accumulations across much of the state with our Tuesday system. Some of the models are suggesting more than 6" in a few spots, but the ground is still fairly warm, so we won't likely see that much.
Monday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Monday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here's the forecast for Monday, which keeps temps in the 30s much of the day. Note that there could be a little light precipitation as we head into the 2nd part of the day.
Monday Weather Outlook
High temps on Monday will still be nearly -10F to -20F below average across the state. Areas of light precipitation will be found across the southern half of the state with some light snow possible early in the day when temperatures are cold enough.
Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis
The week ahead will be extremely chilly for the 2nd half of October. Interestingly, we could see accumulating snow chances on Tuesday and again later this week and closer to the weekend.
The extended outlook through the end of October shows some pretty chilly temps. It definitely looks like late Fall weather with highs only warming into the 30s and 40s. We might even see temps only warming into the 20s later this month.
Average First 1" Snowfall at MSP
The first 1" of snow typically happens around the 3rd or 4th week is November. The lastest first 1" of snow didn't fall in the metro until January 1st, back in 2005!
Fast Forwarding to November
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Forget the last couple of weeks of October; let's just skip ahead to late November. If it wasn't for the bombardment of political ads, I would've forgotten that we're only 2 weeks from Election Day!
You're not imagining it; we've been well below average in the temperature department over the last few days with multiple reports of snow. The KMSP airport picked up 0.2" of snow on Friday, the most snow we've seen in October since 2018 when 0.3" fell. If you can believe it, we have several more chances of seeing accumulating snow over the next 5 to 7 days!
Our snowiest October was back in 1991, when 8.2" of snow fell on Halloween. The last time we had more than 1 inch of snow at the KMSP was back in 2008 when 2.8" of snow fell.
Don't be surprised if winter weather advisories get issued close to home on Tuesday. I could see some slushy accumulations possible even in the metro. Stay tuned!
If you're scrambling to get the last leaves and yard chores done this season, odds are in your favor. Any snow that falls this week should melt!
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Light rain/snow mix southern MN. Winds: SSE 5-10. High: 43.
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold, light snow chance late. Winds: SE 5. Low: 30.
TUESDAY: Rain/snow. Slushly accumulations likely. Winds: ESE 10-20. High: 39.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Passing shower? Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 32. High: 44.
THURSDAY: Showers/Storms south. Snowy mix north. Winds: NE 15-25. Wake-up: 35. High: 46.
FRIDAY: Brisk wind. Lingering rain/snow mix. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 34. High: 43.
SATURDAY: More sun. Feels like November. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 26. High: 40.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold. Light snow late. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 25. High: 36.
This Day in Weather History
October 19th
2000: The warmest October 19th in Minnesota history occurs for many towns. Many cities had highs in the 80s, with the Twin Cities hitting 84. Appleton in Swift County reported 90 degrees.
1972: A cold snap moves through Minnesota, with lows of 1 above in Tower and 9 in St. Peter and Luverne.
1916: Redwood Falls receives a record-setting 7 inches of snow.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
October 19th
Average High: 57F (Record: 84F set in 2000)
Average Low: 39F (Record: 15F set in 1972)
Record Rainfall: 2.75" set in 1934
Record Snowfall: 1.3" set in 1916
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
October 19th
Sunrise: 7:34am
Sunset: 6:20pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 46 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 59 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 4 hour & 51 minutes
Moon Phase for October 19th at Midnight
3.5 Days Since New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"The Orionid meteor shower will peak around mid-week, with the best morning likely being Wednesday, October 21. Try watching on the mornings of October 20 and 22, too. In 2020, the moon will be a waxing crescent at the shower’s peak. That means the moon will set in the evening hours, or before the constellation Orion – the radiant of the Orionid shower – rises in the east at late evening. The Orionids start producing meteors at late evening but the number of meteors increases after midnight. Typically, the greatest number of Orionid meteors streak the sky during the few hours before dawn. In a moonless sky, you can see as many as 10 to 15 meteors per hour at the Orionids’ peak. These meteors – vaporizing bits of comet debris from Halley’s Comet – look like streaks of light in the night sky. Many people call them shooting stars."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Forecast Map For Monday
The National Forecast on Monday looks somewhat active across the northern tier of the nation and the central US. Temps will be running well below average across the northern tier of the nation, which will be cold enough for chances of snow.
National Weather Outlook
Here's the national weather outlook through the early part of the week, which shows a fairly decent chance of snow potential across the Upper Midwest.
Delta Rains Move Northeast; Heavy Precipitation in the Northwest.
Here's the 7-day preciptation outlook across the nation, which shows some fairly heavy amounts across the Great Lakes Region and the Ohio River Valley. There alway appears to be decent amounts across the Northwest.
National Snowfall Potential
The national snow over the next several days suggests areas of decent snowfall potential as we enter the back half of October.
Ongoing Wildfires in the Western US
"Today over 7,700 firefighters remain on the frontlines of 20 wildfires across the state, 12 of which remain major incidents. Yesterday, firefighters across the State responded to 23 new wildfires, and despite Red Flag Warning conditions in many areas, all were quickly contained. Although the Red Flag Warnings have expired, dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures continue through much of next week across much of the State. Coastal areas will see some relief, but heightened fire danger remains elsewhere. No rain is forecast in the short term. Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,600 wildfires that have burned well over 4.1 million acres in California. To date, the total number of fatalities statewide is 31 and more than 9,200 structures have been destroyed."
Tropical Update
The tropics aren't dead yet. There are still a couple of areas that the NHC is monitoring. Will this be the most active Tropical Season on record? Stay tuned!!
Secondary Spike in Mid October?
While the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is behind us (September 10th), there is usually a secondary spikes that happens around mid October. Once we head into late October, we typically see things calm down rather dramatically, but hey - it's 2020, so we'll see what happens.
No More Regular Alphabet Names
It has been an active season so far as we've used up all 21 names that NOAA's NHC set for the year. Interestingly, Tropical Storm Arthur developed back in mid May, more than 4 months ago! Since then, we've had a total of 9 huricanes!
We're Into the Greek Alphabet - First Time Since 2005
Not only did we use up all 21 names in the list above, but we've entered the Greek Alphabet, which is only the 2nd time in recorded history that we've done that and the first time since 2005. Delta became the 25th named storm and the 9th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
