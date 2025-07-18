Fashion startup founder charged with $300 million fraud

NEW YORK — A former chief executive of two clothing technology companies who was once portrayed as an on-the-rise fashion entrepreneur has surrendered to face charges in an indictment unsealed Friday alleging that she cheated investors of over $300 million over the last six years.
Christine Hunsicker, 48, of Lafayette, New Jersey, was charged with six counts, including fraud, aggravated identity theft and false statement charges in the indictment in Manhattan federal court.
U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a release that Hunsicker forged documents, fabricated audits and made material misrepresentations about her company's financial condition to defraud investors in CaaStle Inc. and P180.
The indictment said she portrayed CaaStle as a high-growth, private company with substantial cash on hand when she knew it faced significant financial distress.
In a statement, defense lawyers Michael Levy and Anna Skotko said prosecutors ''have chosen to present to the public an incomplete and very distorted picture in today's indictment,'' despite Hunsicker's efforts to be ''fully cooperative and transparent'' with prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
''There is much more to this story, and we look forward to telling it,'' they said.
According to the indictment, Hunsicker continued her fraudulent scheme even after the CaaStle board of directors removed her and prohibited her from soliciting investments or taking other actions on the company's behalf.
She ''persisted in her scheme'' even after law enforcement agents confronted her over the fraud, the indictment said.