Fashion, heritage and talent: Players turn the WNBA draft into a cultural showcase

NEW YORK — The WNBA draft has increasingly become a platform for more than just athleticism — it is a celebration of identity, heritage, culture, and self-expression.
Paige Bueckers may have been the No. 1 pick, but it was Kiki Iriafen who arguably stole the show when it came to fashion. Even Bueckers herself said Iriafen had the best look of the night.
Iriafen, drafted fourth overall by the Washington Mystics, is a forward who just wrapped up her senior season at USC, where she averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. On the orange carpet, she made a statement — one rooted deeply in her Nigerian heritage.
''I'm Nigerian so I wanted to work with a Nigerian designer,'' she said. ''I was really adamant. I want a slip. I want the waist snapped. I can't really breathe. I wanted to feel good, I wanted to look good.''
Future stars are using draft night as more than an opportunity to step into the spotlight for their talent on the court, but to use the moment to honor where they come from, showcase who they are beyond the jersey, and make powerful statements through fashion, family, and tradition.
Iriafen wore a custom, shimmering gold dress embellished with intricate detailing, designed by Nigerian designer Nneka Alexander — who also created Chiney Ogwumike's wedding gown. To complete the look, Iriafen wore a traditional orange-beaded Nigerian bracelet, seamlessly blending modern glam with cultural pride.
The 6-foot-3 Iriafen was not alone.
Dominique Malonga, the gifted 6-6 forward from France and the second overall pick by the Seattle Storm, brought a piece of home with her. She stepped out in a sleek suit designed by none other than Louis Vuitton — one of France's, and the world's, most iconic fashion houses.