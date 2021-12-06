YPSILANTI, Mich. — Noah Farrakhan had 20 points as Eastern Michigan romped past Northwood 79-57 on Sunday.
Colin Golson Jr. had 13 points for the Eagles (3-5). Monty Scott added 12 points.
Jack Ammerman had 23 points for the Division II Timberwolves. Matthew Nowicki added 11 rebounds. DeSean Munson had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Jason Brown and Ronald McDonald House Charities bring smiles
Figure skaters are trained to wear smiles while on the ice competing or performing. When it comes to Jason Brown, the smile is authentic, and it rarely leaves his face.
Sports
Hertl's hat trick leads Sharks past Flames 5-3
Tomas Hertl scored his fourth career hat trick and the San Jose Sharks used a three-goal barrage in the second period to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Lakers handle Celtics 117-102, split rivalry for season
Unlike most of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, Russell Westbrook grew up a Lakers fan who personally understood the yearly importance of their rivalry series with the Boston Celtics.
Wild
Wild tops Edmonton for season-high seventh straight win
Marcus Foligno recorded his second game-winning goal of the season, Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and assist, and Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello helped out on two goals apiece.
Sports
Necas, Trocheck score PP goals, Carolina beats Winnipeg 4-2
Martin Necas and Vincent Trocheck scored power-play goals, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.