Former Farmington star center Sophie Hart will transfer from North Carolina State to the Gophers women's basketball team.

Hart announced her decision Thursday evening.

The 6-5 Hart was ranked 64th in the country by ESPN and 34th by prospectsnation.com coming out of Farmington in 2021, where she scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her high school career. Though Minnesota was among her finalists at that time, Hart chose North Carolina State. She played sparingly as a freshman on the NCSU team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight before losing to Connecticut in the regional final. After scoring 10 points in five appearances this season, Hart announced her decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Because she appeared in those five games, Hart will not be able to play for the Gophers this season. Once she is formally accepted into school she will be able to practice with the team. She comes with at least two years of eligibility remaining. But it could grow to three. Hart is expected to file for a waiver from the NCAA to do just that.

She becomes another highly-rated Minnesota native to join the Gophers. Whalen's 2021 recruiting class included four players ranked in the top 100 prospects by various outlets in Mara Braun, Amaya Battle, Mallory Heyer and Nia Holloway. The class was ranked as high as 10th in the nation by ESPN. Braun, Battle and Heyer are starting; Holloway is missing the season recovering from a knee injury.

Hart and Gophers freshman Maggie Czinano both played AAU basketball with the Minnesota Fury.

Hart chose the Gophers over a handful of high-profile Division I offers.

Hart will add much-needed depth in the post for the Gophers. Currently, the Gophers start sophomore Rose Micheaux at center, with senior Destinee Oberg — a Minnesota native who transferred to the Gophers from Arkansas this year — backing her up. Junior college transfer Aminata Zie, who was expected to get rotation minutes in the post, is out this season due to a leg injury.