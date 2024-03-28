A small formula for analyzing the carbon footprint of ethanol, with potentially seismic reverberations across farm country and U.S. air travel's hopes to build sustainable jet fuel, is still under wraps by a White House working group, over a month after a news report suggested federal authorities were primed to make tax credits harder to achieve for traditional ethanol production.

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act created tax incentives for producers of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, at $1.25 per gallon. But the regulations determining just what fuel stocks could be eligible to capture the lucrative credits, which are designed to lessen the cost of sustainable aviation fuel, have not been revealed.

"We're just waiting with bated breath," said Brian Werner, executive director of Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association, by phone Thursday.

The wait-and-see game has also raised anxiety in farm country, where corn farmers and ethanol plants have looked to SAF — often championed by Gov. Tim Walz or visiting Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack — as the next evolution in the local fuels movement that has poured money into Minnesota's rural economy over the last two decades.

"This is a big deal for us," said Richard Syverson, a corn farmer and ethanol plant owner from western Minnesota. "We can't play games."

In December, the Treasury Department announced that the Internal Revenue Service would be, at least initially, embracing a life-cycle analysis comparable to the GREET method, a decision championed by biofuels advocates. But the White House convened a working group to release an updated method by March 1.

That date has come and went.

This IRS' model required that companies reduce gas emissions by 50% to capture the credits. But, to the chagrin of environmentalists, the analysis didn't fully ding ethanol producers for water use.

But in January, the White House convened an "intra-agency taskforce" to determine which fuels to use for the lucrative market. A Reuters report in mid-February suggested the soon-to-be-released model would count ethanol, but only if producers took pains to employ climate-smart practices, such as cover crops and low-till efforts. Moreover, the analysis would further put pressure on the industry to decarbonize through carbon sequestration efforts, including via pipelines.

In an interview earlier this month in Sioux Falls, Doug Berven, vice president of marketing at Poet, the nation's largest ethanol producer, said it's a fact that companies, including airlines, are looking to reduce their carbon footprint. He called pipelines an "elegant" approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"This is what we think," Berven said.

But such efforts have proven difficult in farm country. Last year, regulators in the Dakotas dealt a fatal blow to one pipeline company in Nebraska, rejecting right-of-way permits. An Iowa-based pipeline, called Summit Carbon Solutions, now has the backing of Poet. A 12-mile spur of the pipeline west of Fergus Falls to the North Dakota border is under environmental review by Minnesota's public utilities commission.

In November, members at the Minnesota Farm Bureau's convention, in a close vote, voted in opposition to any carbon-carrying pipelines. In a statement in late March, a spokeswoman for MFB called the issue "complex," saying the topic had generated "much discussion among our members."

"We expect this to be a continued topic of conversation down the road as technologies continue to evolve," said the statement.



