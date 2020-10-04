State Sen. John Jasinski said Sunday that he takes "complete responsibility" for driving while impaired Saturday.

Jasinski, R-Faribault, declined to be interviewed but acknowledged in a statement that he was pulled over for a driving infraction.

"I take complete responsibility for my actions. This case is pending and I am awaiting the legal process," he stated. "However, I do want to say that I understand my actions affect my family, friends and constituents. I cannot overstate my gratitude for the public's understanding, support and thoughts during this time."

Kathy Brown Dodds, chairwoman of the Rice County Republicans, said in a phone interview Sunday that she's sorry Jasinski "made the wrong choice."

"I'm sure he's going to pay the price for it financially and throughout his campaign and his family," she said.

The 54-year-old legislator, who is vice chairman of the Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, was cited Saturday with driving while impaired with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of 0.08, and fourth-degree driving while impaired. Both are misdemeanors.

An official with the Rice County jail said Jasinski was released Saturday evening shortly after he was booked. Staff declined to release a mug shot of the senator.

Jasinski is assistant majority leader, first elected to the state Senate in 2016, and is up for re-election in November. He previously served as mayor of Faribault.

He championed the new left lane "slowpoke" law that took effect in August. The law requires motorists to move out of the left-most lane to allow another vehicle to pass when practical. It carries a $50 fine plus court fees.