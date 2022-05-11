FARIBAULT, Minn. — Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault.

Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door. Police Chief John Sherwin said they are looking for the man or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable, and our officers are working to identify the involved suspect and his vehicle. We are requesting assistance from witnesses or individuals who may have additional information," Sherwin said in a statement.

Carnahan is a former chairwoman of Minnesota's Republican Party and is seeking the GOP nomination in the upcoming primary. She is hoping to win the First District seat held by her late husband, Jim Hagedorn. He died of kidney cancer in February at age 59.

Carnahan said the man who threatened her was about 18 to 20 years and swerved his blue Ford Focus at her as she walked away.