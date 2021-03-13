A Faribault man died early Friday morning after he drove off Hwy. 169 in North Mankato, hit a parked vehicle, rolled his SUV and struck a hotel.

Brandon P. Kath, 31, was northbound on Hwy. 169 at 5:39 a.m. when his SUV crossed the median and left the highway near Webster Avenue, striking an unoccupied compact SUV in a parking lot, the Minnesota State Patrol said. The SUV then rolled and hit the Norwood Inn and Suites.

Kath, who was traveling alone, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and it wasn't known if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Kath is the second motorist killed on Hwy. 169 near Webster Avenue this week.

Kent E. Johnston, 48, of North Mankato, died Tuesday afternoon after losing control of his motorcycle. Investigators suspect speed and alcohol played a role, the patrol said.