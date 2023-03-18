A 53-year-old Faribault man who was reported missing is in critical condition after being rescued from the Straight River.

The Faribault Police Department said in a press release that officers got a missing person report in the area of Teepee Tonka Park just after 5 p.m. Friday. Family members said that the 53-year-old had left for a walk with his dogs two hours before, and was late returning home. They were alarmed when one of the dogs returned home visibly wet and without the man in sight.

Canvassing the park area where family located the second dog, officers found evidence that the man fell into the Straight River. The Faribault Fire Department was called in to help. Officers and firefighters then found the man submerged in the river, giving him life-saving efforts before he was taken to the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.

Shortly after, he was airlifted to the Twin Cities in critical condition. Police say that his current medical status is unknown, and they did not release the man's name. No updates were available when the Star Tribune called Faribault police on Saturday.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.