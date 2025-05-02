Farage's Reform UK narrowly wins a seat in Parliament and seeks more gains in local elections

LONDON — The hard-right party Reform UK led by Nigel Farage won a seat in Parliament by a handful of votes and looked set to make more gains in results Friday from local elections the party hopes will show it is a major player in British politics.
Reform's Sarah Pochin was declared winner of the seat of Runcorn and Helsby in northwest England by six votes after a recount, defeating Labour candidate Karen Shore.
Labour easily won the district in last year's national election, but its lawmaker, Mike Amesbury, was forced to quit after he was convicted of punching a constituent in a drunken rage.
Although Reform's victory was one of the narrowest in British history, Farage said ''it's a very, very big moment indeed'' for politics.
''We are not a protest party, even though there is much to protest about," Farage told reporters at the election count.
The local elections Thursday in many areas of England were a test of feeling about Prime Minister Keir Starmer's center-left Labour government, 10 months after it was elected in a landslide. Both Labour and the main opposition Conservative Party braced for losses in the midterm poll.
The Runcorn victory gives Reform, which got about 14% of the vote in last year's national election, five of the 650 seats in the House of Commons. National polls now suggest its support equals or surpasses that of Labour and the Conservatives, and it hopes to displace the Conservatives as the country's main party on the right before the next national election, due by 2029.
Reform candidate Andrea Jenkyns — a former Conservative lawmaker — was declared winner of the newly created mayoralty of the Greater Lincolnshire region of east-central England. Labour retained three other mayoralties.