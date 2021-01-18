And this is how the last weekend of the Trump presidency wound down, with state capitols across the nation ringed by barricades, military vehicles guarding closed-off streets and Washington, D.C., all but shut down.

In the end, it was for a handful of protesters, most from the right, a few from the left, many looking more like ragtag stragglers than the furious mob of Trump supporters that ransacked the U.S. Capitol more than a week ago.

In Concord, N.H., five masked men dressed in tactical gear and carrying assault rifles gathered on the sidewalk in front of the statehouse lawn to express concerns about "government overreach." In Lansing, Mich., National Guard soldiers watched as a dozen members of the far-right Boogaloo Bois group showed up with military-style weapons.

Across the country, legislative chambers — the people's houses — became citadels. At least 17 states called up their National Guard.

In Washington, D.C., 15,000 troops, more than the nation has stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan, established a Green Zone, adding to the impression of an occupied city. The National Guard said the troops came from all 50 states and three territories, a force that could grow to 25,000 by Wednesday.

The large presence of troops and police officers across the country came after warnings from the FBI that armed protests were planned in all 50 capitals and following online chatter promising demonstrations or worse in the days leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden as president.

In Washington, D.C.: This riot gear spread out on the Capitol lawn wasn’t needed Sunday. But law enforcement is not letting down its guard.

New warning

But on Sunday night, U.S. defense officials told the Associated Press that they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing the inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.

The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. And it underscores fears that some of the very people assigned to protect the city over the next several days could present a threat.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the AP that officials are conscious of the potential threat, and he warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks as the inauguration approaches. So far, however, he and other leaders say they have seen no evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn't flagged any issues.

"We're continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation," McCarthy said after he and other military leaders went through a three-hour security drill in preparation for Wednesday's inauguration.

But on Sunday, the nation's militarized streets were a remarkable spectacle as police and National Guard officers faced off with promised right-wing protests that were reduced to a whimper. Protesters in some states could be counted on one hand.

At the Massachusetts State House, where hundreds of police officers deployed around the perimeter, a pedestrian shouted, "What's going on?"

"Maybe a demonstration, maybe not," an officer responded.

But officials say they will remain on alert through Wednesday's inauguration.

In Denver, where public offices were boarded up and police officers perched on rooftops, the smattering of Trump supporters who showed up at the State Capitol wondered whether they had come on the wrong day. "I was expecting more than me," said Larry Woodall, 59, who wore a Trump 2020 face mask. "I feel like I'm the lone wolf."

Outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol there were so few protesters that reporters lined up on the sidewalk to interview a man who gave his name only as Alex and wore a sweatshirt that said "Fraud 2020." Reporters then turned to a man named Eddie who was selling "Biden is not my president" T-shirts but who left soon after for lack of customers.

But there was no denying the anxiety of a nation wounded from a divisive transition of power and suffering from a pandemic and anxious exhaustion, particularly after the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol in Washington.

The U.S. Postal Service announced that it was removing or locking many blue mailboxes from the streets of Washington as a precaution. Secret Service agents checked wheels and the interior of cars parked along Massachusetts Avenue for anything suspicious.

In Salem, Ore., fewer than a dozen men dressed in military-style clothing marched onto the grounds of a park across the street from the State Capitol, waving flags. One held a sign made with marker on white poster board: "Disarm the Government!"

At the Texas Capitol, pro-Trump protesters gathered as officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety patrolled the grounds and guarded the entrance to the nearby governor's residence

A protester lounged against a stone wall, holding a semiautomatic rifle and smoking a cigarette. He declined to give his name, saying he was there to "observe what was going on."

Daniel Hunter, a 34-year-old handyman, drove down from Waco on Sunday, he said, to ensure that no one assaulted the Capitol.

"If they do, I'll get in front of them," he said. "Storming the Capitol isn't civilized behavior."

The events of Jan. 6 remained on everyone's minds. Unlike other seminal moments of the Trump presidency, the attack on the Capitol has not dropped away from the news cycle or been eclipsed by some subsequent outrage. With more footage becoming public over the weekend, the riot became even more vivid and personalized.

In a 12-minute video posted Sunday by the New Yorker magazine, men are seen rifling through the desks of senators in the Senate chamber and flipping through their files.

"I think Cruz would want us to do this," one man says, referring to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

The video captures conversations between the rioters and police officers inside the Capitol. "You are outnumbered," one of the men tells officers, adding that the rioters are there at the behest of President Donald Trump, "your boss."