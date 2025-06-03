Far-right lawmaker Wilders pulls his party out of ruling Dutch coalition in dispute over migration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulled his party out of the ruling four-party Dutch coalition Tuesday in dispute over a crackdown on migration, sparking a political crisis and possibly the end of the 11-month-old government of Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
Wilders announced his decision in a message on X after a brief meeting in parliament of leaders of the four parties that make up the fractious administration.
The government crisis comes just three weeks before the Netherlands is scheduled to host a summit of NATO leaders in The Hague.
Wilders told reporters that he was withdrawing his support for the coalition and pulling his ministers out of the Cabinet.
''I signed up for the toughest asylum policy and not the downfall of the Netherlands,'' Wilders said.
Dilan Yesilgöz, leader of the right-wing People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, said before the meeting that Schoof urged the leaders to act responsibly.
''The prime minister who appealed to us this morning said that we are facing enormous international challenges, we have a war on our continent, an economic crisis may be coming our way,'' Yesilgöz told reporters in parliament.
But just minutes later, the meeting was over and so was Wilders' involvement in the government.