THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulls his party out of ruling four-party Dutch coalition in dispute over migration.
Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulls his party out of ruling four-party Dutch coalition in dispute over migration
Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulls his party out of ruling four-party Dutch coalition in dispute over migration.
The Associated Press
June 3, 2025 at 7:26AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulls his party out of ruling four-party Dutch coalition in dispute over migration
Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders pulls his party out of ruling four-party Dutch coalition in dispute over migration.