Fans say new romance bookstores and online groups are giving the genre some overdue respect

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Romance novels have always spiced up quiet nights. Now, a genre that has sometimes been dismissed as a guilty pleasure is bringing readers and writers together through social media, book clubs and a growing number of romance-specific bookstores.
At a recent launch party for Nora Dahlia's enemies-to-friends romance ''Pick-Up'' at Lovestruck Books, a romance-dedicated store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a crowd of women sipped cocktails from the bar-café as they browsed the shelves.
After Dahlia's reading, patrons stuck around to mingle, swap contact info and trade author recommendations.
It was a particularly social event for a book talk. But the communal atmosphere is typical of events for romance fans.
Dahlia likened romance readers to ''Comic-Con folks,'' referring to the deep-rooted passion that defines comic-book fandom.
''They're educated on the genre in a real way,'' Dahlia said. ''Many of them started reading romance — Danielle Steel, V.C. Andrews, Jude Deveraux — as teenagers.''
At The Ripped Bodice bookstore in Brooklyn, New York, manager Katherine Zofri said romance fans who have connected online frequently come into the store to meet in person. Along with author events, the store hosts three different book clubs and a romance comedy night.
''We've had a couple proposals here, we've had a wedding here which was really fun,'' Zofri said.