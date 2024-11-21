Fans can step up to the plate for Red Sox CEO's memorabilia at auction

Lucchino served as Baltimore Orioles president, leading the effort to build Camden Yards, before doing the same thing for the San Diego Padres — building another new ballpark. In Boston, he helped to assemble the new ownership group led by John Henry and Tom Werner that bought the franchise in 2002. The group opted to renovate rather than replace Fenway Park, which opened in 1912, preserving the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball for future generations.