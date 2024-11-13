FanDuel Sports Network regional channels will be available as add-on subscription on Prime Video

''Partnering with Prime Video, one of the largest streaming destinations in the U.S., and making FanDuel Sports Network available as part of their add on subscriptions, creates a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our reach and better connect with viewers,'' said Diamond CEO David Preschlack in a statement. "Our partnerships with Prime Video and FanDuel combine with our agreements with team, league and distribution partners to support a transformative reorganization of our business, and a leading linear and digital offering that will continue driving long-term value and enhanced experiences for our partners and fans.''