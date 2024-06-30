FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $150 bonus for MLB, PGA, soccer Sunday

A busy final day of June arrives with a loaded sports calendar featuring the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, 15 MLB games, WNBA action and plenty of important soccer matches. No matter which one of these events has your eye, the latest FanDuel promo code, one that turns a winning $5 wager into $150 of bonus bets, is a worthy option for new users.
To go with the new player bonus, users can take advantage of a diverse set of additional boosts and bonuses from FanDuel Sportsbook, which we will take a look at in further detail below.
FanDuel promo code for June 30
The headline information here comes via the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer available to new players. The setup here is simple in that new customers can sign up, make a first deposit of at least $10, make a $5 first bet, and if it wins, players receive back a 30x return in bonus bets -- along with the cash payout. Again, however, the key is that the bet wins, so it's important to dial in on a game you feel good about.
Along with this bonus, there are several other ways to take advantage of strong value Sunday:
- 50% same-game parlay profit boost for MLB games
- Reward stack: Unlock multiple profit boosts for Euros and Copa America action
- Sunday Night Baseball Reward Stack: Get multiple boosts for the SNB matchup between the Rangers and Orioles
- WNBA boost: Grab a 30% profit boost on any Sunday WNBA matchup
- Marquee Par 3: 25% profit boost on live bets of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Claim Sign-Up Bonus with FanDuel Promo Code
The first step to activating the FanDuel promo code is to sign up through this post. Create an account by confirming your full legal name, date of birth, residential address, phone number, and other pertinent account information. FanDuel must also verify your playing area through its geolocation technology.
Next, FanDuel requires a cash deposit of at least $10. Bettors must invest cash through online banking, a credit/debit card, PayPal, or another secure payment method. After a small deposit, betting market of your choice and risk at least $5.
FanDuel awards victorious wagers with $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the original odds. However, winning also triggers a cash payout that depends on the odds. For example, a $5 wager on Florida's +100 moneyline would yield a $5 cash payout and $200 in bonus bets.
These offers are available in the following markets: New Jersey, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
Commercial content for Star Tribune's Sports Betting coverage produced in partnership with XLMedia. Star Tribune's News and Opinion departments have no role in this content's creation. The Star Tribune is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes. If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. When visiting an external site, you should refer to that site's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-Gambler.