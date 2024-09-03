Sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code for NFL this week and lock in a pair of awesome bonuses along with numerous odds boosts on games like Ravens-Chiefs. New bettors can turn a $5 bet on any game into $200 in bonuses and three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.
FanDuel NFL promo code: Kickoff season with $200 bonus, NFL Sunday Ticket offer
By Bob Wankel
New players who take advantage of this opportunity can gear up for football season, which includes Thurday’s matchup between Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.
The bonus bets are a great way to test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Not to mention, three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket is perfect for every football fan.
All it takes is a $5 wager on any game to win the $200 bonus and a three-week trial to NFL Sunday Ticket. Download the app and get off to a fast start. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.
FanDuel NFL promo code offers $200 bonus + NFL Sunday Ticket
This is a unique opportunity for players because it comes with two benefits. Most sportsbooks will roll out a bonus for new players. Anyone who signs up with FanDuel Sportsbook can get bonuses and this NFL Sunday Ticket offer.
One thing of particular note is that the $200 bonus bets available this FanDuel NFL promo can be utilized however you wish. Play it across smaller wagers or go all-in with a big wager on any Week 1 game.
It’s worth noting that players can only win these bonuses through the app. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device via the App Store or Google Play Store.
How to register with this FanDuel promo code offer
Bettors can skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. That will supersede the need to enter a promo code. Start the sign-up process and enter basic identifying information in the required fields.
After setting up a new user profile, the next step is making a cash deposit. New users can choose from a handful of payment methods, including online banking, credit card, debit card, PayPal and more. Make a cash deposit of $10 or more to qualify for this promo.
Next, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and lock in a $5 wager on any game. This will be enough to trigger the $200 guaranteed bonus and three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. Bettors will get an email with instructions on how to sign up with NFL Sunday Ticket.
Other in-app promos
This $200 bonus and NFL Sunday Ticket promo is the perfect starting point for bettors, but there are other ways to cash in with the FanDuel Sportsbook app. There are multiple offers in-play, including no-sweat bets and odds boosts across key NFL matchups this week.
There are also same game parlay profit boosts for other sports as well. It’s important to know that these types of bets can be tough to win, but these profit boosts can help increase a possible payday. Don’t miss out on all the ways to get in on the action with FanDuel.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.