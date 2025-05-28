Sports

Fan violence ahead of soccer final between Chelsea and Real Betis leads to 28 arrests

Fan disorder ahead of a European soccer final between Chelsea and Real Betis in the Polish city of Wroclaw has led to 28 people being arrested, police said Wednesday.

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 7:50PM

WROCLAW, Poland — Fan disorder ahead of a European soccer final between Chelsea and Real Betis in the Polish city of Wroclaw has led to 28 people being arrested, police said Wednesday.

Police used stun grenades and a water cannon against the teams' fans who were disturbing public order in the city, Polish state news agency PAP reported, adding that there were scuffles between supporters and bottles were thrown.

The disorder took place hours between the UEFA Conference League final between the teams.

Łukasz Dutkowiak, a sergeant for Lower Silesian police, said officers restored order after initial altercations between Chelsea and Betis fans before making arrests of people who took part in the brawls following analysis of surveillance footage, PAP reported.

In a post on X saying ''28 foreign hooligans'' had been arrested, Tomasz Siemoniak, minister of the interior and administration, said ''the police are acting decisively. Zero tolerance!''

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Chelsea beats Real Betis 4-1 to win Conference League and complete set of UEFA titles

Chelsea produced an impressive second-half rally to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Conference League final on Wednesday and become the first team to have all four of UEFA's club competitions in its trophy collection.

Sports

California changed rules for a track-and-field meet after a trans athlete's success. What to know

Sports

Astros rally in 7th inning to defeat Athletics 5-3