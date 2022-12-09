LUSAIL, Qatar — A fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of Argentina's World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands on Friday, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.
The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take off when he was tackled by security.
The game resumed after a short break.
___
