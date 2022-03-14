The owner of Famous Dave's reported a profitable fourth quarter and another move beyond barbeque with the acquisition of Barrio Queen, a Mexican food restaurant group in Phoenix.

The Minnetonka-based parent company also announced that it's changing its name from BBQ Holdings Inc. to Famous Hospitality Inc. to reflect the diversity of its restaurant brands.

"We continue to successfully execute our three core growth initiatives, which include filling latent capacity of our current restaurants, organic unit growth, and build a diversified portfolio of food and beverage brands via accretive M&A," said Jeff Crivello, the company's chief executive.

The company's locations did experience a traffic drop in December and January associated with the omicron variant. But as cases declined, Famous Hospitality saw rebounds in both dine-in traffic and catering sales in February and in March so far, he said.

Same-store sales rose in the fourth quarter ending Jan. 2 versus a year earlier across the company's concepts: Famous Dave's, Granite City Food & Brewery, Village Inn, Bakers Square, Clark Crew, and Real Urban BBQ.

And its Famous Dave's and Real Urban BBQ units reported same-store sales increases in the fourth quarter versus the 2019 period, an indicator of demand returning to pre-pandemic norms.

In the fourth quarter, the company said it earned about $2.6 million, or 25 cents per share, compared to a loss of about $2.8 million, or 31 cents per share, for the year-ago period. Revenue nearly doubled to $68.4 million from a year earlier.

Famous Hospitality said that the $28 million purchase price of the Barrio Queen chain will be funded with cash and debt. This month, the company also closed on the purchase of three "bar-centric" locations for $4.5 million.

Last year, the company acquired Tahoe Joe's restaurants and the Village Inn and Bakers Square brands. The Tahoe Joe's transaction also included the intellectual property of Home Town Buffet, Ryan's, Furr's Fresh Buffet and Old Country Buffet, although the company has said it had no immediate plans to reopen the buffet brands.

Late morning, the company's stock was trading up nearly 6% to $12.70 per share.