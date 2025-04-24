Famous artworks become floral masterpieces at the Minneapolis Institute of Art

Stop and smell the flowers. And while you’re at it, take a look at some flowers in the shape of famous artworks.
Every year in late April, the hallways of the Minneapolis Institute of Art transform into a somewhat natural habitat. Local artists, florists and hobbyists alike pick an artwork at the museum and make it out of flowers.
Now in its 41st year, the four-day exhibition signals the start of spring (fingers crossed) and a new approach to seeing art.
“We have over 100,000 pieces of art in the collection, and the curators select what is up during Art in Bloom, and actual pieces of art that floral artists can select from,” said Barbara Proeschel, president of the Friends of the Institute board, which organizes this event. “They also consider the museum’s traffic patterns.”
Of course, flowers can’t overwhelm the museum. It is, after all, a place for preserving art.
“We can only have three [floral arrangements] per gallery, so that is another factor,” Proeschel added.
Art in Bloom is the museum’s most popular event all year long. But it lasts only four days, in part because flowers droop and die.
With more than 200 applicants, Mia uses a lottery system to make its selections. Artists who have previously done Art in Bloom get priority, but there’s space for a total of 160 artists to create floral interpretations of artwork. These sit on pedestals next to the original pieces.