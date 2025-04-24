Famous artworks become floral masterpieces at the Minneapolis Institute of Art

This year he interpreted an elevator door from the 1800s that used to be in the Chicago Grain Exchange building. He set to work creating a new structure: a miniature interpretation of the door as a birdcage, with an acrylic laser cut of the Chicago skyline in the background. There’s also a cage with a dodo bird inside, purple-dyed roses at the bottom of the cage and an assortment of white and purple flowers surrounding it.