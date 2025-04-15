Famine and atrocities mount as Sudan's civil war enters its third year

CAIRO — As Sudan marks two years of civil war on Tuesday, atrocities and famine are only mounting in what the U.N. says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Last month, the Sudanese military secured a major victory by recapturing the capital of Khartoum from its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. But that has only moved the war into a new phase that could end up with a de facto partition of the country.
On Friday and Saturday, RSF fighters and their allies rampaged in two refugee camps in the western Darfur region, killing at least 300 people. The Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps, which shelter some 700,000 Sudanese who fled their homes, have both been stricken with famine, and aid workers cannot reach them because of the fighting.
Half the population of 50 million faces hunger. The World Food Program has confirmed famine in 10 locations and says it could spread, putting millions in danger of starvation.
''This abominable conflict has continued for two years too long,'' said Kashif Shafique, country director for Relief International Sudan, the last aid group still working in the Zamzam camp. Nine of its workers were killed in the RSF attack.
He said the world needs to press for a ceasefire. ''Every moment we wait, more lives hang in the balance,'' he said. ''Humanity must prevail.''
Here is what is happening as the war enters its third year:
Carving up Sudan