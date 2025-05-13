Family ties: Kiner-Falefa homers after meeting his 2nd cousin for the 1st time, Ralph Kiner's son

NEW YORK — Ever since he was a kid, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has heard all about the cousin who was a Hall of Fame slugger for the Pittsburgh Pirates years ago.
Now he finally knows kin from Ralph Kiner's side of the family.
In a touching rendezvous Monday at Citi Field, the 30-year-old shortstop greeted Scott Kiner — son of the former Pittsburgh outfielder — before Kiner-Falefa and the Pirates played the New York Mets.
Second cousins once removed, the two exchanged hugs and gifts in the Shannon Forde Press Conference Room. An emotional Kiner-Falefa, who grew up in Hawaii, said it was the first time he'd ever met anyone from Ralph Kiner's part of the clan.
''This is something that I've always dreamed about," Kiner-Falefa said.
Promoting a book he authored about his famous family, Scott Kiner traveled to New York City from his Ohio home for the occasion — and staffers from both teams helped facilitate the introduction.
''Kind of felt that was a bond that had to be established,'' Scott Kiner said.
After his playing career ended in 1955, Ralph Kiner spent 51 years as a beloved Mets broadcaster on television and radio. He hosted a popular postgame show called ''Kiner's Korner,'' and Kiner-Falefa was 12 when he attended Ralph Kiner night at Shea Stadium on a 2007 trip to New York.