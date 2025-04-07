Family swept up by US immigration agents looking for someone else is released from custody

Authorities released a woman and her three children from custody on Monday after immigration agents detained them late last month while investigators were making an arrest at an upstate New York farm as part of an unrelated criminal case.
Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, told Carthage-based TV station WWNY last week that the family detained on March 27 is in the country illegally. Advocates for the family said they have been in the process of seeking legal status in immigration court.
Authorities haven't said why the family was released after spending more than a week at a federal lockup in Texas, but their detention sparked protests in recent days outside of Homan's upstate New York home, and a social media post by the children's school principal describing the community's ''shared shock'' has been widely shared.
''The Sackets Harbor community's steadfast concern, care and love for their neighbors is what brought this family home,'' Murad Awawdeh, president of the New York Immigration Coalition, said.
New York Assemblyman Scott Gray said the mother and children, who have not publicly been identified, were released following a health review and interviews with authorities.
''ICE has made an independent decision to release the family'' said Gray, a Republican from Watertown.
The outpouring of support for the family included a demonstration Saturday that drew hundreds of people to Sackets Harbor, a small town on the eastern short of Lake Ontario where Homan has a home and where the children — who are in third, 10th and 11th grade — attend school. Principal Jaime Cook who pleaded for the family's release in a Facebook post, was among the demonstrators.
''The fact that our students were handcuffed and put into the same van as the alleged criminal from down the street is unconscionable,'' Cook wrote in her post. ''When I think of my third grader's experience, my stomach twists and it is hard to breathe.''