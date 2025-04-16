Family says ICE agents smashed car window in seizing Guatemalan man who's seeking asylum

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts family is demanding answers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, complaining its agents smashed a car window with a hammer and detained a man who they claim had applied for asylum.
A lawyer for the family also claims agents were not looking for Juan Francisco Mendez when they grabbed him Monday in New Bedford, Massachusetts, as he drove to a dental appointment. The lawyer, Ondine Galvez-Sniffin, told The Associated Press during an interview that the agents claimed they were looking for another man with a different name before they dragged him and his wife out of the car.
The incident, recorded on video by Mendez's wife Marilu Domingo Ortiz, shows ICE agents using a hammer to smash the car window and then seize Ortiz. The family believes Mendez is being held at a facility in Dover, New Hampshire.
''When I arrived on the scene, my client's wife was sobbing. She was crying. She was shaking,'' Galvez-Sniffin said, adding that Mendez yelled ''Help Me'' in Spanish as he was driven away in handcuffs.
''I walked over to the car and I see the busted window, the glass all over the back seat, and I was shocked,'' the lawyer added. ''I've been doing immigration work for 27 years and this was the first time that I saw such violent drastic measures being taken.''
A spokesman for ICE did not return repeated messages seeking comment.
Ortiz and her 9-year-old son have already been given protection under an asylum status over fears of facing persecution if they returned home to Guatemala. Mendez was in the process of applying for what is called derivative asylum, where you can get asylum if a family member already has it.
The woman said she felt ''scared'' when ICE broke into their car and never expected someone from her family would be detained like this.