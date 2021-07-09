A family representative is ready to speak out Friday about the husband and father shot and killed along a west metro highway in an act of road rage by a suspect who has yet to be captured.

Jay Boughton was with his teenage son while driving south on Hwy. 169 in Plymouth on Tuesday, when another driver shot him once in the head. No arrest has been made as police push to find the shooter and the suspect's SUV.

"The investigation continues as we work with subject matter experts to identify the suspect vehicle, follow up on tips, continue reviewing video, and more," police spokeswoman Karen Anderson said Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Erik Fadden also intends to speak with the news media Friday afternoon, and a Boughton family representative will join him at City Hall to make a brief statement.

Late Friday morning, police announced a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection with Boughton's death.

Fadden said Wednesday that based on video evidence "there may have been some sort of traffic altercation between the two drivers as they proceeded south past Rockford Road" before the 56-year-old Boughton was shot about 10 p.m.

A friend of the family, Tim Browne, said Boughton was a coach in the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association and was shot while driving his 15-year-old son to their home in Crystal from a baseball game, and the teen administered CPR to his father.

Police describe the suspected shooter's vehicle as a light-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar model. Police added that the SUV reportedly has damage to the rear bumper on the driver's side.

Police have released several traffic camera surveillance images of the suspect's vehicle on Hwy. 169 in hopes that someone will offer a clue about who is responsible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at crimestoppersmn.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

