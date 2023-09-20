HENRICO, Va. — Family of man who died after he was pinned while being admitted to a psychiatric hospital agrees to an $8.5M settlement.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Officials: Girls, ages 10 and 11, behind 'concerning messages' that closed various Edina schools
More from Star Tribune
Local Officials: Girls, ages 10 and 11, behind 'concerning messages' that closed various Edina schools
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune