GREEN BAY, Wis. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Green Bay police officer said Sunday they will appeal a federal judge's decision to throw out their lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach this past week dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city of Green Bay, Brown County and law enforcement officials filed by the estate of Jonathon Tubby.

Tubby was handcuffed and unarmed when Green Bay Officer Erik O'Brien shot him five times and killed him at the Brown County Jail in October 2018. Authorities had arrested Tubby on a warrant during a downtown traffic stop.

After an investigation by the state Department of Justice, Brown County District Attorney David Lasee ruled O'Brien acted within the law, and would not face charges. O'Brien maintained he believed Tubby was armed and therefore was justified in shooting him.

The city asked that the lawsuit be dismissed, noting that the use of force was ruled justified.

Family members of the 26-year-old Tubby say they are sending the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. The family told WBAY-TV they will also appeal a bill from Brown County for nearly $20,0000.