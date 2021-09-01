WEST BEND, Wis. — Family members have identified the inmate killed in the Washington County Jail last month.

Relatives of 23-year-old Jalen Proft, of Germantown, say they are looking for answers and accountability from law enforcement.

Sheriff's officials said the inmate was in jail on a probation hold from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for two days when he was brutally attacked in his cell by another inmate on Aug. 17. Proft died four days later.

Proft's sister, Magdalia Proft-Maikowsk, describes her brother as a kind and gentle soul who is greatly missed. Proft comes from a family of 13 siblings, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis said two internal investigations have been launched — one by the Department of Corrections, as required by state law, and another by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, at his request.

No staff members have been suspended or placed on administrative leave in connection with the incident, Schulteis said. The Washington County Sheriff's Office had refused to identify the victim.

The suspect in the case, George Telford Jr., of Fargo, North Dakota, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and battery by prisoners. He had been at the jail since July 4 on charges relating to a domestic violence incident.