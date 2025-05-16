Family of Black man fatally shot by Washington sheriff's deputy settles lawsuit for $3.5 million

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Family members of a Black motorist fatally shot by a deputy in southwestern Washington state during a traffic stop have settled their wrongful death lawsuit for $3.5 million.
The Clark County Council agreed Wednesday to make the payment in the 2021 death of 30-year-old Jenoah Donald, The Columbian reported.
Donald lived in the city of Battle Ground, Washington, and died Feb. 12, eight days after he was shot in the head by Sean Boyle, a deputy with the Clark Sounty Sheriff's Office.
The family filed the federal lawsuit in 2022 in U.S. District Court in Tacoma alleging wrongful death, assault and battery, negligence and deprivation of civil rights. Trial was set to start June 9.
Attorneys for the Donald family said in a statement that the settlement provides accountability and closure.
''This outcome honors Jenoah Donald's life and underscores a simple truth: When officers ignore their training and resort to needless lethal force, they will be held accountable,'' attorney Angus Lee said in the statement.
The county ''continues to deny liability for this unfortunate incident,'' county spokeswoman Joni McAnally told the newspaper.
Prosecuting attorneys from outside Clark County examined the shooting and found it was justified in protecting the deputies.