Family of an Israeli held hostage in Iraq for 800 days hangs on to hope for her freedom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — With the world's attention fixed on efforts to free Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, talks are quietly continuing to liberate an Israeli hostage held in Iraq by a different Iranian-backed militant group.
A 38-year-old Middle East scholar from Israel was kidnapped in 2023 while doing research in Iraq, and officials from several countries say progress is being made to secure her release.
The family of the scholar – Elizabeth Tsurkov, who also holds Russian citizenship – is trying to remain optimistic. Even though the circumstances are completely different, the release of hostages from Gaza earlier this year gave the family reason to stay hopeful that Tsurkov, who marks 800 days in captivity on Thursday, will also be freed.
''It's like a phoenix rising from the ashes when the hostages come out. You see that despite everything they've been through, there is still life in them,'' said Emma Tsurkov, the scholar's sister.
There were reports over the weekend that negotiators were very close to a deal, but the terms are complicated and Tsurkov's sister said no deal appears imminent.
''One of the most difficult parts about having a loved one in captivity is the uncertainty,'' she said.
Negotiators are focusing on an exchange that would include seven Lebanese captured during the latest war between Israel and Hezbollah. But Iraqi and Lebanese officials told The Associated Press the talks recently stalled over Iran's demand for the release of one of its citizens detained in Iraq for the killing of an American.
Held captive by an Iraqi militant group