Family of Alabama teen shot by police seeks access to video of shooting

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Lawyers representing the family of a Black teenager shot and killed by police in an Alabama suburb said the state's refusal to release body-camera video during an investigation is fueling mistrust over the shooting.
''All this family wants is transparency plus accountability. And that's how we get back to trust. We're not asking for anything else that you wouldn't want if it was your child,'' Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney, said during a Tuesday press conference with family members.
Family members of Jabari Peoples and lawyers representing the family held a press conference Tuesday as they continue to seek access to the body-camera footage of the fatal shooting.
Peoples, 18, was shot June 23 by a police officer in the parking lot of a soccer field in Homewood, an affluent suburb near the central city of Birmingham.
The Homewood Police Department said the officer fired his weapon after Peoples grabbed at a gun from a car door during a scuffle as the officer was trying to arrest him for marijuana possession. The family is disputing the police version of events and said Peoples did not have a gun when he was approached, according to an eyewitness.
The Homewood Police Department said the details surrounding the incident are ''clearly captured'' on the officer's body camera.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is reviewing the use of force, has possession of the video but has declined to release it during the investigation. A 2023 state law that governs release of police recordings says an agency may choose to not disclose the recording if it would impact an active law enforcement investigation
''ALEA's investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred in Homewood remains ongoing,'' Amanda Wasden, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, wrote in a Tuesday email.