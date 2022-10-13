A St. Paul family is mourning the death of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hunting incident that officials are calling accidental.

Jeremy X. Her was shot about 8:20 a.m. Sunday while hunting squirrels with an uncle in Moose Lake Township, roughly 30 miles northwest of Brainerd, according to the Cass Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jeremy and his uncle were hunting in the woods on private land when he was shot, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders brought the boy out of the woods to an air ambulance for a flight to a Twin Cities hospital, where he died that same day, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The investigation indicates that the incident is a result of a hunting accident and remains under investigation," read a statement from Sheriff Tom Burch.

A sibling posted on an online fund-raising page on behalf of the family that Jeremy attended Washington Technology Magnet School and played soccer.

The posting described him "a happy boy who loved his family and friends. ... He loves eating hot Cheetos and Korean spicy noodles. Now we have to spend the holiday without him, and his birthday will be the hardest."