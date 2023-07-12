More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Local
Minneapolis man charged in Robbinsdale crash that killed teacher, injured her husband
Quinton Hudson was allegedly on drugs when he broadsided the Gerdings' minivan after speeds of up to 90 mph.
Eat & Drink
Foxy Falafel, St. Paul's quick-serve darling, closing July 22
After 13 years of stoplight falafels, the good times are coming to a close.
Twins
Here are the Minnesotans and Gophers taken in the 2023 MLB draft
Four Minnesotans were selected between the second and 19th round while two Gophers extended a monumental streak for the U.
Outdoors
Ruffed grouse counts remain strong in core range up north
Nesting success, chicks' health are key to fall's forecast, DNR says in releasing survey snapshot.
Local
University of Minnesota officials take steps to boost campus safety ahead of new school year
Public safety was a talking point at the legislature, and the U received additional funding for those programs.