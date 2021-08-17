KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The family of a man identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy in southwestern Michigan said Tuesday he had been "tormented by invasive and irrational thoughts."

Gary Goidosik and Kim Goidosik referred to themselves in a statement through the Goidosik Morse Disability Law Group as the family of the shooter in the weekend death of Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy Ryan Proxmire.

State police on Monday identified Kyle Goidosik, 35, of Vicksburg, as the man who shot Proxmire Saturday during a car chase that started in Galesburg, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of Detroit.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our deep sorrow over the death of Officer Ryan Proxmire and extend our condolences to his family and friends," the statement read. "We also grieve the loss of Kyle, who for years was tormented by invasive and irrational thoughts. This was another senseless and terrible tragedy that the American people have witnessed by one suffering from delusional and irrational thoughts."

Authorities have said a man pointed a gun at deputies at a gas station Saturday night then drove away. Proxmire gave chase and was shot.

The man then lost control of his vehicle and drove into a field where he was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the other deputies.

Proxmire died at a hospital Sunday.

Court records show Kyle Goidosik previously was charged with methamphetamine possession, carrying concealed weapons and assault, according to WZZM-TV.

He was scheduled to appear in court Sept. 15.