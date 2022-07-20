Minneapolis firefighters remained on the scene of a three-alarm fire Wednesday morning that involved three homes and led to one family to be evacuated.

No injuries were immediately reported from the blaze which appeared to have started in a vacant boarded up house about 4 a.m. and spread to homes on both sides of the structure on the 2800 block of 17th Avenue S., the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

One family living next to the home where the fire broke out was evacuated. The other neighboring home that caught fire was also vacant, the department said.

High winds also helped extend the fire to one garage, the department said.

In a separate fire on Tuesday night, two firefighters were injured while putting out a fire on the 3600 block of 25th Avenue S. Crews rescued one person from the house, the fire department said.

One firefighter were transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation due to heat exertion and exhaustion, while another was treated for a burn injury to the leg, the department said. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

The home that caught fire is a total loss. The cause remains under investigation.