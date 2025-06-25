Family disputes official account of Nevada inmate's death, alleging excessive force and a cover-up

LAS VEGAS — The family of a Nevada inmate who died in custody after he was pepper-sprayed, shackled and restrained is disputing the official account of his death in a coroner's report while also accusing prison staff of excessive force and destroying video evidence.
A lawsuit filed this week in Clark County District Court says Patrick Odale wasn't acting erratically and ''growling'' at officers, as the coroner's report states, but was suffering from an asthma attack when he approached prison guards in December 2023 at Southern Desert Correctional Center, a mostly medium-security facility near Las Vegas.
Instead of helping Odale, the lawsuit alleges, officers pepper-sprayed and beat him and restrained him with his face to the ground. The 39-year-old was pronounced dead soon after.
The lawsuit alleges the Nevada Department of Corrections and its director, the prison warden, correctional officers and other prison staff engaged in a broad conspiracy that it says sought to cover up the extent of Odale's injuries and the officers' use of force.
''Patrick endured a prolonged and painful death,'' the lawsuit says.
It also names the medical examiner who performed Odale's autopsy and authored the coroner's report, saying the report downplayed Odale's injuries while overstating the role that drugs found in his system played in his death, which was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner's office.
The county said it doesn't comment on pending litigation. The Associated Press sent emailed requests for comment Wednesday to the state Department of Corrections and its director, James Dzurenda.
Coroner's report says Odale had drugs in his system