St. Paul Google celebrates St. Paul's Toni Stone, the first woman to play for a men's pro baseball team
Vikings
Vikings add former Colts GM Grigson to front office
Ryan Grigson, who worked with new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in Cleveland, joins the team in a senior personnel role.
Local
Snowmobile crash that seriously injured state senator included DNR enforcement chief
Rodmen Smith reported that Sen. John Jasinski's snowmobile struck his snowmobile from behind, starting a collision that ended with Jasinksi under another sled.
Evening forecast: Low of 11; breezy, much colder with areas of low clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Sheriff to pay back Hennepin County for destroyed SUV
Sheriff Dave Hutchinson crashed the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Family and friends celebrate Jonathan O'Shaughnessy on what would have been his 29th birthday
Family and friends of Jonathan O'Shaughnessy remember him on what would be his 29th birthday and hope to bring attention to his unsolved murder five years ago.