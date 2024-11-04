Families settle court battle over who owns Parkland killer's name and likeness

The settlement was reached one day before the sides had been scheduled to argue before Phillips over whether a June agreement that Borges, 21, and his parents had reached with Cruz should be thrown out. It would have given Borges ownership of Cruz's name and image, approval over any interviews he might give and the annuity. Cruz shot the once-promising soccer star five times in the torso and legs and he nearly bled to death. He has undergone numerous surgeries.