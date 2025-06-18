Families of trans kids worry about what's next after Supreme Court rules on gender-affirming care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A U.S. Supreme Court decision Wednesday upholding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for minors is leaving transgender children and their parents uncertain and anxious about the future.
The court handed President Donald Trump's administration and Republican-led states a significant victory by effectively protecting them from at least some of the legal challenges against many efforts to repeal safeguards for transgender people.
The case stems from a Tennessee law banning puberty blockers and hormone treatments for transgender minors. Opponents of gender-affirming care say people who transition when they're young could later regret it.
Families of transgender children argue the ban amounts to unlawful sex discrimination and violates the constitutional rights of vulnerable Americans.
Student says ruling creates an unwelcome world
Eli Givens, who is transgender and testified against Tennessee's gender-affirming care bill in 2023, said it's devastating that lawmakers ''who have called us degenerates, have told us that we're living in fiction'' are now celebrating the court's ruling.
Givens, who received mastectomy surgery in 2022 at age 17, said the legislation inspired their advocacy.
The 20-year-old college student from Spring Hill, Tennessee, attended the Supreme Court arguments in the case last December, on their 20th birthday.